Two trainee Indian pilots from Mumbai killed in Canada plane crash

A 25-year-old trainee pilot from Vasai in Mumbai was killed along with two others when their plane crashed in Canada’s British Columbia province in Chilliwack city, nearly 100 km from Vancouver, on Friday. The trainee pilot was identified by the authorities as Abhay Gadroo.The plane, a Piper PA-34 Seneca, a twin-engined light aircraft, crashed into trees and bushes behind a motel, killing all three onboard. Besides Gadroo, there was another Indian onboard. Local authorities are investigating the crash.

Gadroo’s childhood friend Gaurav Goel said he left India in 2021 for commercial pilot licence training. “He was to complete his 200 hours’ training in Canada after which he planned to return to India,” Goel said.On Saturday morning, Gadroo’s family got a call from Canadian authorities informing them about the crash. Gadroo is survived by his parents and a younger brother. The younger brother is completing the formalities in Canada to bring back Gadroo’s body to India for his final rites.Gadroo’s family originally hails from Kashmir and has been staying in Krishna Vandan Society at Evershine City.