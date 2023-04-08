Two villages excluded from Pune Municipal Corporation's sewage project

A project with a capacity of 93 MLD, intended for treating sewage water from 11 neighbouring villages near Manjari, is currently in progress and estimated to cost Rs. 350 crores. However, the authorities have recently decided to exclude Uruli Devachi and Fursungi from the project.

Because of this decision, the Municipal Corporation has stated that the project will be redesigned, and the maximum wastewater from these two villages is 60 MLD.

In 2017, the Pune Municipal Corporation expanded its limits to include 11 villages, such as Uruli-Devachi and Fursungi. The administration had decided to collect and treat all the wastewater from these villages, including the two mentioned. As a result, a project with a capacity of 93 MLD was approved to process the sewage from both the old municipal limits and the newly included villages.

The Municipal Corporation commenced work on the approved project last year. However, during a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in December 2022, it was decided to exclude the two villages. The government requested feedback from the Municipal Corporation regarding the exclusion, and objections and suggestions were submitted last week. In light of this, the municipal corporation has decided not to proceed with sewage project work in Uruli-Devachi and Fursungi.