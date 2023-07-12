Two-year-old succumbs to scalding hot water incident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A tragic incident occurred in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where a two-year-old girl lost her life due to scalding hot water. The unfortunate incident took place on Friday morning (July 7, 2023) when the toddler accidentally came into contact with the hot water while playing with her siblings at home. Immediate medical assistance was sought, and she was rushed to a hospital. Despite receiving treatment, her condition worsened, and she sadly passed away on Tuesday (July 11, 2023).

The deceased has been identified as Shidra Haroon Sheikh. On Friday, Shidra's mother heated water on the gas stove for her husband's bath and went to the bathroom. Meanwhile, Shidra was playing at home with her three sisters. Unfortunately, she accidentally hit a bucket of hot water, resulting in severe burns as the scalding water spilled over her body. Shidra was immediately rushed to The Ghati Hospital, but tragically, she passed away during the course of her treatment.

The untimely demise of a two-year-old girl due to a tragic hot water incident has left the Shaikh family devastated and in a state of profound shock. The Cantonment police station has registered a case of accidental death, and a thorough investigation is currently underway.