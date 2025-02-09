Two Youths Saved from Drowning at Bhuigaon Beach in Vasai

On Saturday evening, two college students were rescued from the rising tidal waters at Bhuigaon Beach in Nalasopara by a brave lifeguard who risked his own life to bring them to safety.

The incident occurred around dusk when Prashant Brajesh Kumar Rana and Divyansh Mahesh Sharma, who had come for a walk on the beach, were sitting on the rocks despite the falling darkness. As the tide came in unexpectedly, the two got trapped in the sea. The beach was enveloped in darkness, and no one was nearby to help.

Lifeguard Hitesh Tandale, aware of the emergency, contacted his superiors to arrange for a boat. However, realizing it would take too long for the boat to arrive, he jumped into the water himself to rescue the stranded students. Meanwhile, lifeguard Janardan Meher from Arnala coordinated with Navneet Nijai from Kalmbe to bring a boat. The fire brigade team also reached the location soon after. Before the boat could arrive, Tandale managed to pull both students to the shore, despite the challenging conditions.

Once safe, the students were taken to the Bhuigaon police station for questioning and later handed over to their parents. This incident highlights the dangers faced by tourists at this popular beach, especially at night. Despite the high influx of visitors during weekends, only nine lifeguards are stationed along the vast stretch of beach between Arnala and Bhuygaon. This limited manpower has raised concerns, with calls for more lifeguards to ensure better safety for beachgoers.