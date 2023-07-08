Uday Samant after Neelam Gorhe joins Shinde camp says, We will not take the whole opposition

Neelam Gorhe, a Shiv Sena Member of the Legislative Council (MLA) who belonged to the Uddhhav Thackrey faction joined the rival Eknath Shinde faction on Friday.

People are not coming to the Eknath Shinde-led party for money. The people of Maharashtra know that we have taken the right decision under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde. Opposition will be there as only 2-3 people will come to join the party. We will not take the whole opposition, said Uday Samant after Neelam Gorhe joined Shinde faction.

Gorhe, the deputy chairperson of the MLC, is the third Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC to join the Shinde faction, following Manisha Kayande and Viplove Bajaria. Speaking on the occasion, CM Shinde said it was a historic moment and demonstrated the strength of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

