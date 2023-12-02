Uday Samant appeals private sector industries to make PM Vishwakarma Yojana a success

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant urged private sector industries in the state to actively contribute to the success of the Chief Minister's Employment Scheme and Prime Minister Vishwakarma Yojana. The state industries minister urged the private sector to have faith in the government’s policies and said there would be no injustice done to the industries.

Speaking at a business event here, Samant said 5,016 industrialists were created under the Mukyamantri Rojgar Nirmiti Yojana last year and 13,256 were created in the last nine months alone. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has so far signed MOUs worth Rs 1,37,000 crore, mostly with big industries, he said.

Uday Samant additionally mentioned that significant projects were in the pipeline for Gadchiroli, including the establishment of a small-scale industry in the district. This initiative would involve the acquisition of 5,000 acres of land.

Minister Uday Samant highlighted that the PM Vishwakarma scheme would be executed in Maharashtra with a mission-oriented approach. Emphasizing its potential to establish small industries in every household, he noted that the Centre has allocated Rs 500 crore for its implementation.