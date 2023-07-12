Uday Samant claims ruling coalition will together win more than 200 Assembly, 45-plus LS Seats

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant asserted on Tuesday night that the members of the ruling coalition will collectively win more than 200 Assembly seats and possibly 45 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in the next elections.

He reiterated the 2024 Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. With able leaders heading to the Mahayuti (grand alliance), we are sure of getting a good number of seats. The Mahayuti will win more than 200 Assembly seats (out of total 288) and over 45 Lok Sabha seats (out of total 48) next year, he said.

The ruling coalition consists of the BJP, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the NCP (Ajit Pawar group). Opposition members are scrambling to save their remaining leaders and hence resorting to lowly criticism, he said. Samant said Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray's criticism of the state government's Shaasan Aaplya Daari (government at your doorstep) initiative is an attempt to boost the morale of his cadres.

Those who speak in front of an audience and give speeches only in rallies can never understand the initiative of reaching out to people. They (government's crirtics) know lakhs of people are benefitting from the initiative and Eknath Shinde has been reaching out to citizens.