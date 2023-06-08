Uday Samant inspects Nanded airport, aims to resolve issues before Amit Shah's visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Nanded district on Saturday. His visit has sparked concerns regarding the local airport. The cancellation of Nanded Airport's license has raised questions about the feasibility of night landings. In response, Industries Minister Uday Samant promptly visited Nanded, inspected the airport, and held a meeting with the administration.

In commemoration of the nine-year tenure of the Narendra Modi government, the Modi Maha Sampark Abhiyan is being rolled out nationwide. The campaign's launch in Maharashtra will feature a public gathering led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Nanded on June 10. Following the 5 pm event, Amit Shah will depart for Gujarat.

However, the night landing facility at Nanded Airport has been suspended. Local BJP leaders attempted to explore possibilities for accommodating Shah's flight during his visit, given the license cancellation's impact on nighttime operations. Unfortunately, their efforts were unsuccessful. Both the administration and public representatives are now working diligently to ensure the smooth progression of the planned visit.

Lokmat previously covered this matter in a report. Meanwhile, Industries Minister Uday Samant hurriedly travelled to Nanded on Thursday afternoon to assess the airport's condition. Accompanied by officials and office bearers, Samant conducted the inspection.

Industries Minister Uday Samant expressed his dissatisfaction with the airport situation in Nanded and pledged to take all necessary measures to restore it. Currently, the airport is under the ownership of Reliance, and several pending bills and security concerns have been raised.

Local leaders have raised complaints regarding these issues. In the meantime, Samant has initiated efforts to enable night landings specifically for Amit Shah's visit. He expressed confidence that Shah's visit would proceed smoothly and night landings would resume. Furthermore, Samant assured that he would continue working towards the resumption of flights to other cities in the future. With Shah's visit, it appears that the disruption at Nanded Airport will be resolved.