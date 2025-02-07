Uday Samant Reveals 10-12 Uddhav Thackeray Group Leaders Likely to Join Shinde-Led Shiv Sena in 90 Days

The Thackeray faction faced a crushing defeat in the 2024 assembly elections, prompting all parties to begin campaigning for the upcoming local body elections. Despite starting preparations to form the government in the BMC, the Thackeray group continues to face setbacks, with internal rifts escalating. Reports suggest that the Shinde group may gain support from major parties, potentially dealing another blow to the Thackeray faction.

Meanwhile, office-bearers and workers across the state have been flocking to the Shinde group, with reports suggesting that six Thackeray group MPs may soon join. However, MPs from the Thackeray faction have denied the claims, calling them false. Shiv Sena leader and minister Uday Samant responded to the developments, hinting at the next steps to be taken.

Also Read| Devendra Fadnavis Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Voter List Allegations in Maharashtra, Links Claim to Congress Imminent Defeat in Delhi Polls.

Shiv Sena leader and minister Uday Samant spoke to reporters, revealing that 10 to 12 prominent leaders, including former MLAs from the Thackeray group and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, are set to join the Shinde-led Shiv Sena within the next 90 days. Samant said that no special mission is needed for this, citing the effective leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He stated that many individuals have realized that the Shiv Sena, under Shinde's leadership, is continuing Balasaheb's legacy and are now in contact, with their entry expected to happen gradually. Samant also mentioned that many view Shinde's leadership as more emotionally resonant than that of Thackeray.

In response to Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's criticism of infighting and childish politics, Uday Samant acknowledged his own limitations and affirmed his commitment to politics in a constructive manner. He expressed trust in Eknath Shinde's leadership, highlighting that their decision to go to Guwahati and become ministers again was based on that trust. Samant said that they would not engage in any actions that could disrupt Shinde's political journey.