Uddhav backstabbed us, show him his place says, Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah came down heavily on Uddhav Thackeray while addressing the BJP's Mumbai office bearers and MLAs. During his two-day visit to the financial capital, Amit Shah, along with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, offered prayers at the famous Lalbaughcha Raja amid Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.On Monday, Amit Shah visited the official residence of chief minister Varsha, to pay his respects to Lord Ganesha.

During his address, Amit Shah told the party workers to expose former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in the upcoming BrihanMumbai Muncipal Corporation (BMC) polls. Implying that Uddhav Thackeray's coalition with NCP and Congress amounted to backstabbing, Amit Shah said that Thackeray had ditched the BJP and the Hindutva ideology. It was very difficult to sustain themselves by indulging in the politics of betrayal, he added.

"Uddhav Thackeray has not only betrayed the BJP but also betrayed the ideology. He also insulted the mandate of the people of Maharashtra," Amit Shah said in Mumbai."The reason for Uddhav Thackeray's party being small is Uddhav Thackeray himself and his greed for power, not BJP. Those who cheat in politics must be punished," he said. The BJP is sure to win in BMC under the leadership of Modi Ji, the public is with the BJP led by Modi Ji. Not with the Uddhav party, which betrays ideology," he said."Uddhav Thackeray was building castles in the air," Amit Shah said. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that people have come to understand who the real Chanakya was. He urged party workers to fight as if it was the last battle to defeat Shiv Sena. He suggested that no one should wait for orders from the leaders and one must put in every effort to make a BJP Mayor in Mumbai.