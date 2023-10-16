"Uddhav committed a sin": Eknath Shinde on Thackeray's friendship with socialists

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday alleged Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has committed a "sin" of pandering to socialists who had insulted and opposed party founder Bal Thackeray in his lifetime. Talking to reporters in neighbouring Thane, Shinde charged that the move to join hands with socialist leaders amounted to "adulterating" the Hindutva ideology.



"Even Balasaheb Thackeray will not forgive such an act of joining hands with Congress and socialists. Uddhav Thackeray has committing a sin of joining hands with socialists who insulted and opposed Balasaheb Thackeray in his lifetime," said Shinde whose rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray last year led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.In a swipe at Thackeray, Shinde said those who speak of Hindutva, however, had no qualms in joining hands with parties like the Congress, which Bal Thackeray wanted to "bury forever".The people will pull off the fake Hindutva masks of such persons in the upcoming elections, Shinde added