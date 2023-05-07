Uddhav has nothing to do with development of Maharashtra says, Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray’s stand on the oil refinery project has exposed his double standards.Speaking to the media during his poll campaign in Karnataka, Fadnavis said, “Uddhav Thackeray has nothing to do with the development of Maharashtra.

Nor is he concerned about the economic growth of the state and its people.”“It’s an irony that Thackeray himself had written a letter to the Centre when he was the chief minister. In the letter Thackeray had himself suggested Barsu as a suitable site for the refinery. But now he himself is leading the protest to oppose the refinery in Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said.“Thackeray changes his stand to suit his own politics and interests. He has nothing to do about the state and people’s welfare,” Fadnavis said, adding “Thackeray always looks for shoulders to carry on his politics”. Earlier, Fadnavis came down heavily on Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) spokesperson Sanjay Raut calling him a 'Congress dalal' (agent).He accused Mr. Raut of trying to divide the votes of the BJP so that it benefits the Congress. “Mr. Raut keeps talking about Maharashtra identity and self-respect of the Marathas. But his real intention is to divide the BJP votes and help the Congress,” he said.