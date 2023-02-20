Uddhav Sena likely to approach SC today challenging EC decision on party name, symbol

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will approach the Supreme Court today following the Election Commission's decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde camp as the real Shiv Sena, sources have said.In a major setback for Uddhav Thackeray, the poll panel yesterday cleared Eknath Shinde's claim on the party's name and bow-and-arrow symbol.

After losing control over the party founded by his father Balasaheb Thackeray, the former chief minister had yesterday said that he will move the top court against the EC order - which he termed as "murder of democracy" and a "theft". He called his rival, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a "traitor who won't change". "They have stolen the Shiv Sena symbol. We will keep fighting and won't lose hope. For now, let Shinde be happy with his theft. Once a traitor, always a traitor," Mr Thackeray said. The Election Commission's decision comes nearly eight months after Mr Shinde, the current Chief Minister, revolted with over 40 Sena MLAs and wrested control of the party from Mr Thackeray's alliance government with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.