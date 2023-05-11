Uddhav Sena MP calls for disqualification of Maharashtra government, labels it illegal

Priyanka Chaturvedi described the Supreme Court's verdict on the Sena versus Sena case as a strong criticism of the Shinde coup. The top court declared the floor test that brought the Shinde government to power as illegal.

"As per the judgement today, The entire government of Shinde Fadnavis was formed on the basis of an illegal whip deciding who to vote for and a trust vote carried out on the orders of a biased Governor. What a slap on the face of this illegal cabinet," Uddhav Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

“The judgment without literally saying it has called the Maharashtra government illegal and unconstitutional! An unconstitutional call by governor for floor test and an illegal whip deciding the CM to be from his illegal faction,” Chaturvedi added.

According to the Sena MP, the state's Governor must prevent the functioning and decision-making of the unconstitutional and illegal government until two actions are taken. The first is the withdrawal of the illegal whip's decision to support the change of government. The second is the disqualification of the unlawful faction by the speaker for engaging in immoral acts of betrayal against the state and their political party.

As per the judgement today, The entire government of Shinde Fadnavis was formed on the basis of an illegal whip deciding who to vote for and a trust vote carried out on the orders of a biased Governor. What a slap on the face of this illegal cabinet. https://t.co/UPo4TSDroc — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) May 11, 2023

"-The whip Bharat Gogawale appointed by Shinde judges as illegal- The Governor’s floor test decision was outside his jurisdiction and authority. Slap on the face of the unconstitutional and illegal government enjoying the perks of power minus accountability," Chaturvedi tweeted.