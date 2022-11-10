Uddhav slams probe agencies for acting like Centre's pets in Sanjay Raut case

Former Maharashtra chief minister Udhhav Thackeray claimed that central probe agencies were acting like the Centre's pets. The decision of a court to grant bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case was like a guide for the country.

Addressing reporters at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai's Bandra area, Thackeray said Raut could again be implicated in a false case. Thackeray, who heads a faction of the Shiv Sena, said Raut was family to him and struggles of the latter's family were his and the party's, PTI reported.

With the court's order, it is quite evident now that the central agencies are acting like the Centre's pets and the entire world is watching this, said Uddhav Thackeray, who was flanked by his son Aaditya Thackeray and Raut. He said Raut's case was an example for those who "fled" the party, on how to put up a fight without being scared.

If one has not done anything wrong, then there is nothing to fear. This is also a lesson for those who fled the party. The judiciary giving its judgements impartially is a good sign and yesterday's order is a guide, Uddhav Thackeray said.

He said the central agencies are being "misused" and political outfits like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Telangana Rashtra Samiti (now Bharat Rashtra Samiti), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Trinamool Congress were also being targeted.

The Sena MP was released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on Wednesday after a special court here granted him bail. The court had said Raut arrest was illegal and a witch-hunt.