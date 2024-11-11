Uddhav Thackeray Accuses PM Modi and Amit Shah of Trying to Divide Hindus and Muslims in Maharashtra Poll Campaign

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of attempting to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims during the campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly elections. Speaking at a rally in Wani, Yavatmal district, Thackeray stated that the "Modi guarantee" does not hold in Maharashtra, stating that only the influence of "Hinduhriday Samrat" Balasaheb Thackeray is respected in the state.

"I don't have any issue with PM Modi and Amit Shah addressing rallies in Maharashtra. However, the way they are trying to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims with 'Katege to Batenge' slogans is not right," Thackeray said.

Uddhav Thackeray also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "silence" on the violence in Manipur and the safety of women, pointing out that while "Manipur is burning," Modi has not visited the northeastern state. Thackeray took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying his repeated references to the abrogation of Article 370 during election rallies would not address the issues facing farmers in Maharashtra.

"Amit Shahji, Article 370 has nothing to do with Maharashtra's farmers. Scrapping it won’t ensure fair prices for soybean and cotton crops, nor will it create jobs in the coal industry," Thackeray added.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress, is engaged in a fierce contest with the Mahayuti alliance, which includes BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, ahead of the November 20 assembly elections.

