Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray to participate in opposition meeting in Bengaluru on July 17: Sanjay Raut



Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut announced on Sunday that he will attend the "very important" meeting alongside party leader Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray, one day before the Opposition parties' second meeting, which is slated to take place in Bengaluru.

Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray and I will participate in the opposition meeting that is going to take place in Bengaluru. This is a very important meeting, said Sanjay Raut.

The Congress party is the host of the Bengaluru meet. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge has also invited several smaller parties to the conclave to send out a signal that most of the anti-BJP forces in the country are coming together to create a common front against the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Sources said Karnataka CM and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah will host a dinner for all the Opposition leaders on July 17 during which there would be informal discussions. The parties’ substantial deliberations would be held on July 18 after which they would hold a joint press conference.