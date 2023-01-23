Uddhav Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar announced joint alliance for upcoming BMC elections
Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi have formed an alliance, Prakash Ambedkar and Uddhav Thackeray held a joint press conference and announced the alliance. VBA and Shiv Sena will fight the upcoming BMC elections together.
According to a report of TV9 Marathi, Therefore, a big challenge will be faced for the BJP and the Shinde group. Apart from this, this new alliance will have far-reaching consequences politically and socially.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is currently hearing a dispute between the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena over the party's poll symbol bow and arrow.