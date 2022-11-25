Uddhav Thackeray calls Basavraj Bommai possessed on border row

Maharashtra’s former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai’s remarks on the border dispute between the two states and called the latter “possessed”.The Karnataka Chief Minister is giving his statement on border issues. It seems like Karnataka CM Bommai has been possessed for suddenly staking a claim on 40 villages in Maharashtra?” Uddhav Thackeray said.

Ajit Pawar, has given a call to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis to give a befitting reply to them. The latter three belong to the same party, BJP. Calling the remarks provocative, he demanded the Centre's intervention. Bommai had earlier taken on Fadnavis and called his remarks in Maharashtra's defence provocative. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made a provocative statement on the Karnataka Maharashtra border issue and his dream will never come true. Our government is committed to protecting the country`s land, water and borders," Bommai tweeted on Wednesday evening. The controversy broke out after Bommai claimed some villages in Maharashtra's Sangli had passed a resolution seeking a merger with Karnataka. He said this is due to the looming water crisis which the state can't resolve.