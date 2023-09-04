Uddhav Thackeray calls Maha govt shameless over Jalna lathi-charge incident

Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray criticised the Maharashtra government on Monday for using excessive force against Maratha reservation protesters in Jalna and called the government shameless.

I had gone to Jalna to meet protesters This state government is shameless They have brutally beaten everyone including women. Now they are not taking responsibility and playing the blame game. This government is sending the message that if anyone protests for justice we will break their head, Uddhav said.

Uddhav Thackeray visited the Jalna earlier on September 2 and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant Marathas reservations during the extraordinary session of Parliament convened on September 18. He also denounced the ongoing strife in Maharashtra's Jalna over the police use of force on demonstrators calling for Maratha community reservation.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis apologized on behalf of the Government. Lathicharge by police was not right. I am apologising on behalf of the Government. CM has said that the action will be taken against those who are responsible for it, Fadnavis said at a Maratha reservation meeting chaired by CM.