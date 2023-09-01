Uddhav Thackeray claims no need for I.N.D.I.A bloc convenor as coordination committees in place

Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), claimed that the opposition coalition INDIA already has coordination committees that operate according to consensus, hence there is no need for a convenor.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting of the bloc here, the former Maharashtra chief minister also said the logo of INDIA was put on hold so that people's suggestions can be sought. There was a suggestion that we take people's views on the logo since this fight is for the cause of the people. We will seek their suggestions within a given timeframe and can come up with a better logo, he said.

There is no confusion about the logo. We had two-three logos ready but put the unveiling on hold because everyone liked the suggestion that we go to the people. People's participation will be with us from day one, he asserted. Speaking about the post of convenor for the bloc, Thackeray said there will be a coordination committee in each state, which will be the easy way forward.

Asserting that the INDIA alliance has taken a step forward, he said, We have decided to ensure one-on-one fight (against the ruling BJP-led NDA) wherever possible. In Maharashtra, the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) has joined the bloc and talks are underway with the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, while coordination committees in other states will discuss likewise (to bring more parties into the fold), the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief informed.