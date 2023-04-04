Uddhav Thackeray condemns attack on woman office bearer in Thane

Shiv Sena's split in the state has caused ongoing tension between the leaders of the two groups. This tension has now escalated to the point where activists from each group are becoming physically aggressive towards one another.

Uddhav Thackeray went to meet the Thane Police Commissioner regarding the incident but could not meet him. Roshni Shinde is undergoing treatment in the ICU of a private hospital. '

According to a report of TOI, Thackeray during his interaction with the media condemned the attack and also raised questions about why the police were dithering to register a case. Uddhav Thackeray questioned deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also serves as the Home Minister, as to why he allowed such an attack on a woman to happen.

Sena supporters assembled outside the rest house raising slogans against the police and demanding action against the attackers. On Monday evening (April 3), an incident occurred at Kasarwadavli in Thane where Roshni Shinde, an activist affiliated with the Thackeray group, was assaulted by activists from the Shinde group. The incident was reported to the Kapurbawdi police station in Thane, and a complaint has been filed in connection with the incident.