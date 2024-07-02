Uddhav Thackeray Defends Rahul Gandhi, Says "He Did Not Insult Hindus"

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday came in support of Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting the Hindu community in this speech.

Thackeray, refusing that Gandhi insulted Hindus, said, "Tell me what wrong did he say? Where did he insult (Hinduism)? He was not allowed to show the picture of Lord Shiva, is this Hindutva? We also raise slogans of Jai Shri Ram. The Prime Minister openly says Jai Shri Ram in election rallies. But if someone other than BJP says it in the Parliament, is it a crime?"

Thackeray went on to add, "I do not believe that Rahul Gandhi insulted Hindutva yesterday. He said in clear words that BJP does not mean Hindutva. We are also Hindus and none of us will insult Hindutva and will not tolerate insult to Hindutva, and Rahul ji is also included in that. BJP does not mean Hindutva, our Hindutva is sacred..."

The BJP launched an all-out attack against Rahul Gandhi after he, referring to the BJP, had said that those who call themselves Hindus talk only about hatred and violence.