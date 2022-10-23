Uddhav Thackeray demands govt to declare 'wet drought' in state

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday, visited Aurangabad (Sambhaji Nagar) to inspect losses that farmers have suffered due to unseasonal rains. Farmers in Maharashtra have suffered heavy loss of crops due to the retreating monsoon. Thackeray’s first tour after losing government was in Dahegaon and Pendapur villages of Aurangabad.

While inspecting the situation, Thackeray interacted with the farmers and asked them about their demands. “Instead of showing me asked the farmers about their demands,” he told the media. He also asked about the difference between his government and the current government. “Your loan was waived during our government? Did you get compensation then? What’s the situation now?”

While speaking to the media, Uddhav Thackeray said that he is only representing the demands of farmers. “I am here to give them hope. They should not take steps like suicide. Farmers have demanded Rs 50,000 per hectare as compensation which should be given to them. These farmers cannot wait for inspection reports to happen. Compensation should be given immediately. The government has not yet declared a wet drought in the state. They should do it now,” said the former Maharashtra CM.

Farmers were seen showing crops of corn, cotton and soybean that were damaged. They said that it rained at a time when crops were ready to be harvested and they lost a good yield. Many farmers said that no officials or government representatives have visited them yet. Uddhav Thackeray said, “The government is making too many announcements. However, the state government has a drought of emotions.”

While taking a dig at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, Thackeray said, “When he was asked about losses due to heavy rains in Pune, he replied saying Mahapalika doesn’t decide how much rain will take place. In rural parts he can say that government doesn’t decide how much it will rain. That’s why I am saying this government has a drought of emotions. The government is busy in celebrating festivals.”

When asked that this visit to Aurangabad is because he suffered heavy political loss in the district as MLAs went with Shinde, Uddhav said that he will not comment on political issue. Uddhav now heads the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. His visit was aimed at seeking immediate financial assistance to the farmers from the state government.