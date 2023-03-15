Uddhav Thackeray expresses anguish over state of democracy, takes swipe at BJP during Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting

The meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi was held in Mumbai, during which leaders of all three parties -- Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress -- were present. Uddhav Thackeray expressed his anguish while addressing the meeting. He said, The three pillars of democracy have collapsed; the only hope left is the judiciary and the Supreme Court.

Uddhav Thackeray said, "Maharashtra was not shaped by Modi ji but by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The three pillars of Democracy have collapsed. The media has a Lotus in their hand instead of a pen. The only hope left is the judiciary and the Supreme Court. Judiciary won’t let the downfall of justice happen: Uddhav Thackeray."

"When BJP started Rath yatra, we supported them. They had only two MPs. Advani was their face. But when govt had to be formed and they wanted support from Jayalalithaa and others, other parties opposed Advani's face for the sake of secularism, and Atal Ji became PM. So who left Hinduism, Shivsena or BJP?" In such words, Uddhav Thackeray took a swipe at the BJP.