Uddhav Thackeray faction challenges governor's decision in Supreme Court

The Uddhav Thackeray camp has filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court against Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision on June 30 to invite Eknath Shinde to form the government, news agency ANI has reported. The move comes more than a week after Shinde took oath as the chief minister of the state that saw the fall of the 2.5 years old Maha Vikas Aghadi government last month.

Earlier this week, as Shinde - whose rebellion had led to the collapse of the MVA government - proved majority in the state assembly, the Uddhav Thackeray camp went to the top court against the decision of new assembly speaker - Rahul Narwekar - to recognise a new whip for the party from the Team Shinde. The top court listed it for hearing with other pending pleas on the Maharashtra political crisis on July 11.The Supreme Court has several petitions listed on Maharashtra political turmoil. Earlier, a plea was moved by the Shinde camp on disqualification notices that he and 15 other MLAs who supported him had been served.

