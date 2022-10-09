Uddhav Thackeray Faction Likely to Propose Trishul or Rising Sun as Party Symbol

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena has given a list of three names and symbols for the upcoming bye-election in Mumbai's Andheri East, sources in the Election Commission said.'Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray' is the first choice for the name and 'Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' is the second pick, they said. It has asked for trishul (trident) as its first choice of symbol, and rising sun as the second option.

Both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde are meeting party leaders today. The former held the meeting at 12 pm and the latter will do so at 7 pm. The Election Commission had yesterday frozen the Shiv Sena name and its 'bow and arrow' symbol following dispute between the warring factions, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, and asked both of them to give a list of three names and symbols out of which ECI will allot one to each. As per the poll body's interim order, both groups will now have to choose new names. They shall be allotted different symbols, which they may choose from the list of free symbols available.