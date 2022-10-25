Uddhav Thackeray faction submits 8.5 lakh primary membership forms to EC

The Uddhav Thackeray faction has submitted around 8.5 lakh primary membership forms to Election Commission (EC) in two trucks.

According to a TOI report, The EC is hearing dispute between the Uddhav Thackeray and CM Eknath Shinde. Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai, who is handling the faction's EC affairs, said the party had collected around 11 lakh primary membership forms.

The EC wanted these forms and affidavits in a particular format with indexation. So we have submitted around 8.5 lakh primary membership forms in the required format. We have also submitted affidavits of all members of party's pratinidhi sabha and office-bearers from zilla pramukhs to booth pramukhs, which are around 2.62 lakh. Affidavits from some more districts will be added too, Desai further stated.