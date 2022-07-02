Uddhav Thackeray had offered the post of Chief Minister to Shinde? See what Shinde has to say

Mumbai: Under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, 39 Shiv Sena MLAs have revolted and the Shiv Sena government got collapsed in the state. Also, with the support of the BJP, a government has been formed under the leadership of Eknath Shinde. Meanwhile, after Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has taken a more aggressive stance against Shinde. Yesterday, it was announced that Shinde will be removed from the post of Shiv Sena leader. Meanwhile, when asked by the media whether Uddhav Thackeray had offered the post of Chief Minister in May, Eknath Shinde said, "I will not comment on it."

Uddhav Thackeray had criticized Eknath Shinde after he carried the rebellion flag on his shoulder. Aditya Thackeray had claimed that Uddhav Thackeray had offered Eknath Shinde the post of Chief Minister, but Shinde turned it down. When the media asked Eknath Shinde about it today, he said that he would not say more on the subject.

Uddhav Thackeray had said that if BJP leader Amit Shah had accepted the proposal in 2019, a brilliant government would have been formed. Reacting to that, Eknath Shinde said, "We have not done anything illegal today. We have formed the government with those with whom we contested the elections in the alliance. The government has been formed in the minds of the people" said Eknath Shinde.

"We are not happy that Uddhav Thackeray resigned," he said. "Also, I consider myself a Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb. I am not tempted by position and I have not decided for selfishness" said Eknath.