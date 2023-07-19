Uddhav Thackeray holds first meeting with Ajit Pawar after his rebellion and oath-taking

Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray had their first meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar after his rebellion and oath-taking as the deputy chief minister. This meeting marked the first encounter between former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Ajit Pawar since the latter's decision to join the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray, a prominent figure in the opposition, directly visited Ajit Pawar's chamber for a meeting. Shortly after the meeting, Uddhav Thackeray himself disclosed the details of their discussion.

After meeting Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at the legislative assembly premises, Uddhav Thackeray provided information to the media. Uddhav Thackeray stated that he (Ajit Pawar) should work diligently for the state, emphasizing that while the power struggle is underway, the concerns of the state, farmers, and citizens should not be overlooked.

While speaking further, Uddhav Thackeray said, “Ajit Pawar has worked with me for two-and-a-half years, so I'm aware of their nature. Even if others might have played political games for power here, the people will receive appropriate assistance from him (Ajit Pawar). Because the keys to the state's treasury have once again been handed over to him (Ajit Pawar).”