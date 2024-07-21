Uddhav Thackeray Is the Leader Of Aurangazeb Fan Club: Amit Shah Takes a Dig at Shiv Sena UBT Chief

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently made controversial remarks linking Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to sensitive issues, stating, "Uddhav Thackeray is the leader of Aurangazeb fan club. Uddhav Thackeray, who calls himself the son of Bala Saheb, is sitting with the person who fed biryani to Kasab..." These statements have ignited a storm of debate and speculation across political circles and public forums.

Shah's allegations, made during a charged political event, accuse Thackeray of associations that have stirred historical sensitivities and evoke emotional responses. By invoking names like Aurangzeb and Kasab, Shah strategically positions Thackeray within narratives that resonate deeply with public sentiments. The reference to Aurangzeb, a Mughal emperor known for his controversial reign, raises questions about historical interpretation and political messaging. Shah's choice of words suggests a deliberate attempt to characterize Thackeray's leadership style and allegiances, painting a picture that could influence public opinion.

Furthermore, Shah's mention of Ajmal Kasab, the convicted terrorist involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, adds a layer of intensity to his allegations. The Home Minister also tore apart the Congress party and said they want to win the elections by spreading lies. "They must tell why didn't they work for tribals and poor during the time they were in power", said Shah adding that BJP has provided justice to every section of the society. Shah also said that they spread lies about the BJP that it would end the reservation but for 10 years BJP under PM Modi, strengthened the reservation by being in the absolute majority.

Meanwhile, he took a jibe at Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his 'khata-khat' remarks from the election campaign times. He said that the Congress party is ruling various states including Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, why Rahul Gandhi is not giving 'khata-khat' money to the people. Sarcastically, he called upon the women in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh to increase their demand for the 'khata-khat' money into their account.