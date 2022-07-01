Uddhav Thackeray lashes out on new government

Uddhav Thackeray, former CM and Shiv Sena leader in his recent press conference slammed the new government, he said "The manner in which the new govt was formed and a so-called Shiv Sena worker was made the CM, could have been avoided. I had proposed the same to Amit Shah. All these could have been done respectfully. The Shiv Sena was official with you (at that time)."



Amid the Maharashtra Political crisis, CM Uddhav Thackeray has resigned from his post. He announced this major development during his live on Facebook. Resigning from the post, Uddhav Thackeray said "I don't want to play the majority game. Which was raised by Shiv Sena chief and Shiv Sainiks. Let the son of that Shiv Sena chief get what he deserves by being demoted from the post of Chief Minister. No one should be deprived of this happiness. I had no intention of leaving the post of Chief Minister. I don't want to cling to a chair."



