Uddhav Thackeray Launches Shiv Sena UBT Party Theme Song ‘Mashaal Geet’ Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election (Watch Video)

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday launched his party's theme song, titled "Mashaal Geet," coinciding with the first day of Navaratra, ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls. The song features an appeal to 'Jagadamba' (Goddess Durga) to grant the "mashaal" (flaming torch), which serves as the party's symbol, to eliminate the demons.

Watch:

गोंधळ गीत !



असुरांचा संहार कराया

मशाल हाती दे..

सतवरी भूवरी ये ग अंबे..

pic.twitter.com/r9OUXpmtpG — ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) October 3, 2024

Uddhav Thackeray stated that his party has not received justice despite repeatedly approaching the courts. As a result, they have decided to seek support from the public regarding their petitions demanding the disqualification of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. "We have been knocking on the doors of the courts for the last two and a half years, and our hands have started to ache. While we have faith in the judiciary, we have yet to receive justice," he remarked.

असुरांचा संहार कराया मशाल हाती दे!



आज घटस्थापनेच्या शुभदिनी पक्षप्रमुख मा.श्री. उद्धवसाहेब ठाकरे ह्यांनी शिवसेना भवन येथे आई भवानीचे कृपाशीर्वाद घेऊन, गोंधळ गीताचे अनावरण केले.

pic.twitter.com/RcJfznNIA0 — ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) October 3, 2024

Previously, Thackeray has voiced his frustration, stating that the "delay in the disqualification" of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde followed the split of the Bal Thackeray-founded party in June 2022. Since the division, Shiv Sena (UBT) has aligned itself with the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), partnering with the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena under Shinde is part of the ruling coalition Mahayuti, which also includes the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Elections for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are scheduled for November.

