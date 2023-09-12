Uddhav Thackeray meets Sharad Pawar at his residence Silver Oak in Mumbai

On Tuesday, a significant meeting took place at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, where he and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray convened for discussions.

The meeting lasted for about 90 minutes, but its details were not yet known. Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut were also part of the meeting, an NCP functionary said.

Pawar's party is a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress.

In the meantime, on Monday, the founder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar, engaged in discussions with a group of activists and experts from diverse fields that he had invited. The conversations centered on the prevailing social, economic, and political situation in the country.