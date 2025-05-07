Uddhav Thackeray Praises Indian Army Over Operation Sindoor, Says ‘It Is Necessary to..."

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party chief Uddhav Thackeray praised the Indian Armed Forces for their successful Operation Sindoor, which targeted and destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This operation came as a retaliation for the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam last month, which claimed the lives of 26 Indian tourists. Thackeray saluted the bravery of the Indian Army and expressed pride in their actions. "The attack on Pakistani terrorist sites by the Indian Army is a matter of pride. The Army took revenge by eliminating the terrorists who killed 26 of our sisters and brothers in Pahalgam. It is necessary to completely eradicate terrorism by destroying Pakistan's 'sleeper cells' in India. The Indian Army is capable of dealing with all kinds of situations. 'Operation Sindoor' showed it. Shiv Sena salutes the bravery of the Indian Army!" former Maharashtra CM wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in Marathi.

भारतीय सेनेच्या शौर्याला सलाम!



भारतीय सैन्याने पाकड्यांच्या दहशतवादी स्थळांवर केलेला हल्ला अभिमानास्पद आहे. पहलगाममध्ये २६ मायभगिनींचे कुंकू पुसणाऱ्या दहशतवाद्यांचा खात्मा करून सैन्याने बदला घेतला. पाकिस्तानचे भारतातील 'स्लीपर्स सेल' उध्वस्त करून दहशतवादाचे समूळ उच्चाटन करणे… — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) May 7, 2025

Read Also | Operation Sindoor: How India Crippled Pakistan-Based Terror Camps in 25 Minutes—9 Camps Destroyed, 90 Militants Eliminated

On Tuesday at 1:05 am, the Indian Army attacked nine terror camps used by groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad to carry out attacks in India were destroyed in overnight aerial strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK).

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed the media on the precision strikes on terror camps. The targets struck in Pakistan included Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Mehmoona Joya and Markaz Taiba, Muridke, and Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur. In POK, the targets included Sawai Nala and Syedna Bilal in Muzaffarabad, Gulpur and Abbas camps in Kotli, and Barnala camp in Bhimber. The precision strikes were carried out using niche technology weapons with careful selection of warheads that ensured no collateral damage, said the officers, adding that the point of impact in each of the strikes was a specific building or a group of buildings. No military establishment was targeted, and there has been no report of collateral damage, they added.

Read Also | ‘I Wish I Had Died’: Masood Azhar Reacts After Losing 14 Family Members in India's Operation Sindoor