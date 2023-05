Uddhav Thackeray promises to support Arvind Kejriwal in fight against Central ordinance

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence in Mumbai to seek support for the AAP’s fight against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, Uddhav Thackeray has promised us that they will support us in the Parliament and if this bill (ordinance) does not pass in the Parliament then in 2024, the Modi government will not be coming back to power.

He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, as well as Delhi minister Atishi. Kejriwal, the AAP’s national convener, will also meet Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar to seek his support against the Centre’s ordinance.

The ordinance, which comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.