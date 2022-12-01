Uddhav Thackeray protests in Aurangabad over forced power bill recovery

The Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray helds protest at eight places in Maharashtra's Aurangabad against what it claimed was collection of electricity bills forcibly.

The protest was also aimed at insurance firms for allegedly not cooperating with farmers in distress due to crop loss from heavy rains, functionaries of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said. The party held a chakka jam (traffic at standstill) protest, during which they burnt cattle fodder.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has been attacking the state government over alleged apathy toward farm woes, claiming farmers in distress were being made to pay power bills forcibly, and insurance firms were oppressive and uncooperative as far as damage claims were concerned.