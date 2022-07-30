Uddhav Thackeray reacts to Koshyari's statement: 'Insulted the Marathis and their pride'

Anger is being expressed over the controversial statement made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari regarding Mumbai. "If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here", said Kosyari yesterday. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray criticized Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in a press conference today. At this time, Uddhav Thackeray slammed the Governor over his statement.

The government should decide whether to send him back home or to prison," fumed Mr Thcakeray, demanding an apology.. "I am not saying anything about the post of the Governor but the person sitting on that chair should respect that chair," he said.

Governor Koshyari insulted Savitribai Phule earlier. Now Marathi Manoos is being insulted in Maharashtra itself. Why did such people come to the fate of Maharashtra?

"The Governor is the messenger of the President, he takes the words of the President throughout the country. But if he does the same mistakes then who will take action against him? He has insulted the Marathis and their pride," he added.



