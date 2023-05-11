Uddhav Thackeray resigned due to lack of MLA support, says CM Shinde

Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, expressed his satisfaction with the verdict of the Supreme Court and stated that "Today, justice has been served". He also took a dig at the opposition leaders who often call their government illegitimate, by highlighting that the Supreme Court's decision validates the legality of their government.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized Uddhav Thackeray, taking a swipe at him, saying, "We have safeguarded our party, based on Balasaheb Thackeray's principles, and our symbol, the bow and arrow. In contrast, you have compromised your ideals to attain power and the position of Chief Minister."

According to Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray stepped down from his position as Chief Minister not because of moral considerations, as he claims, but because he had lost the support of the majority of MLAs in his party.

The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court announced this morning that since Thackeray resigned voluntarily without undergoing a trust vote, his government cannot be reinstated. In response to this decision, Uddhav claimed that he resigned on moral grounds.

The Constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud pronounced its verdict in case related to Maharashtra Political Crisis in which they held that Governor calling upon then CM Uddhav was not justified and refused him relief saying they cannot quash his voluntary resignation.