Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut seek discharge in defamation case filed by Rahul Shewale

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut on Thursday moved an application in a court here seeking discharge in a defamation case filed against them by Rahul Shewale, an MP from the rival Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In his complaint, Shewale has accused them of publishing defamatory articles against him in Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana. Thackeray and Raut have sought discharge on the ground that there is no iota of evidence against them. They claimed to be innocent and falsely implicated in the case.

Metropolitan magistrate (Mazgaon court), S B Kale, adjourned the matter for hearing till October 16.

The complainant strongly refuted all the allegations made in the said articles and categorically stated that this is merely a feeble attempt to damage the reputation and political career of the complainant by leveling false accusations against him to malign his image before the public at large, it read.