Uddhav Thackeray says he will take decision about presidential elections after discussing with leaders

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MPs Rahul Shewale and Rajendra Gavit have demanded support for BJP candidate Draupadi Murmu in the upcoming presidential election. He sent the same letter directly to party chief Uddhav Thackeray, which has once again caused a stir in politics.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray today was questioned by journalists about the letter written by these two Shiv Sena MPs on the backdrop of the presidential election. On this, Uddhav Thackeray said that he will take a decision about the presidential election after talking to all the MPs in the party. Today, Uddhav Thackeray gave a press conference on Matoshri and commented on various issues.

Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai and MP Priyanka Chaturvedi were present at the meeting held by EVERY West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi on June 15. The situation has changed after the political upheaval in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena has 55 members in the assembly. Forty of them have now split under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This has dimmed the chances of Yashwant Sinha getting the votes of these MLAs.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has 19 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 3 MPs in the Rajya Sabha. The total value of these 22 MPs for the Presidential election is 15,400. For this election, the value of votes of MLAs in Maharashtra has been fixed at 175. As a result, the total value of 55 MLAs held by Shiv Sena is 9,625. If 40 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs vote for NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu, Sinha from Shiv Sena will get only 2,625 votes from 15 MLAs.