Uddhav Thackeray says some people had stolen bow and arrow, Lord Ram with me

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray hit out at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that stones were floating in the name of Lord Shri Ram in politics.

According to a report of TOI, Uaddhav Thackeray said though some people had stolen the bow and arrow, Lord Ram was with him. Thackeray urged his party workers to vow to protect the Constitution and democracy in the country.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed that the communal clashes that took place in Maharashtra and elsewhere on Ram Navami were government-sponsored, adding that the state government wanted to use the tensions as a pretext to deny permission to a rally of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Clashes took place between different groups in Aurangabad city of central Maharashtra as well as in Malvani area of Mumbai on Thursday.