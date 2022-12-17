Uddhav Thackeray says won't compromise on Maharashtra's pride at MVA's Halla Bol

Mumbai is witnessing a massive rally as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) against the Eknath Shinde government and Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari over his controversial remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Uddhav Thackeray, adrresing the gathering at the protest rally, said, "We will not compromise on Maharashtra's pride. And those who try to, we will bring them to their knees. This is the true shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray. Those 50 khoke who call themselves true shiv saikniks of Balasaheb Thackeray should understand this".

The ‘Halla Bol’ march started from Richardson and Cruddas Company, Byculla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) via the JJ flyover, while the Shinde camp's Maafi Mango Andolan will be held across Mumbai. This is the first combined show of strength of the MVA constituents the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress since the Shiv Sena split with the Eknath Shinde faction.