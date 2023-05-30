Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar to attend non-BJP parties meet in Patna on June 12

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar will attend the non-BJP parties meet in Patna on June 12 to discuss the strategy for upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Whatever P Chidambaram has said is true. Non-BJP parties will take a decision regarding it in the meeting called by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 12. Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar will attend the meeting, said Raut.

When asked about the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress MP P Chidambaram said, In my view, if the non-BJP Opposition parties get together, it is possible that in 450 seats we can field one common candidate against the BJP. But that is an aspiration. Parties are meeting in Patna on June 12. It is a work in progress. It will happen but it will take some time.