Uddhav Thackeray, son Aaditya, Ajit Pawar visit heat stroke patients at MGM hospital

Uddhav Thackeray, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said that the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony held in Navi Mumbai's Khargar was not properly planned after 11 people died to due heatstroke during the event. After meeting the patients who suffered from heatstroke in the event, Uddhav Thackeray spoke to the media and said, "We have met the people who are undergoing treatment. I interacted with four to five patients. Two of them were in critical condition. The event was not planned properly. Who will investigate this incident?

Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray and NCP leader Ajit Pawar visited the MGM Kamothe Hospital to take stock of the situation after eleven patients died due to heatstroke in Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony Khargar. Earlier in the aftermath of the incident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared Rs 5 lakh for the deceased and further mentioned that the entire medical expenses will be borne by the state government for the Shri members undergoing treatment