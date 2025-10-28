‘Uddhav Thackeray Swallowed Mumbai’s Tijori’: Eknath Shinde Hits Back at Shiv Sena UBT Chief Over ‘Anaconda’ Remark

After Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah as an 'anaconda' during his party's Nirdhar rally at Worli Dome in Mumbai. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticised Shiv Sena UBT leader, saying he swallowed Mumbai's 'tijori'.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Shinde said, "He swallowed Mumbai’s wealth, swallowed Mumbai itself, and even grabbed several plots of land.” The remarks come after Sena UBT leader accused the BJP of trying to loot and 'swallow' Mumbai and claimed that two businessmen had their eyes on the city.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, “Prime Minister Modi is also coming tomorrow and has allocated funds for several development projects in Mumbai. And if we talk… pic.twitter.com/I3LoslQjZc — IANS (@ians_india) October 28, 2025

Deputy CM Shinde said for the last 25 years, they have been sitting on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC)treasury. “Prime Minister Modi is also coming tomorrow and has allocated funds for several development projects in Mumbai. And if we talk about the ‘anaconda’ remark, the one calling others an anaconda is actually the real anaconda himself. He had tightly wrapped himself around Mumbai’s treasury," Shinde added.

"The special thing about anacondas is that their hunger never ends. He swallowed Mumbai’s wealth, swallowed Mumbai itself, and even grabbed several plots of land," Shinde said, claiming that Shiv Sena UBT was involved in the COVID-19 khichdi scam. He also pointed out a mud scam in the Mithi River.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that the people of Mumbai are aware of who truly developed the city. “When I became the Chief Minister, concrete roads began to be built, beautification began, escapism began, and the metro work restarted. People know who is developing and who is swallowing Mumbai,” he said.