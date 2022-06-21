Uddhav Thackeray takes tough stand to crush Eknath Shinde's revolt

Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs at Varsha Bungalow. Only 18 MLAs were present at this meeting. In this meeting, Shiv Sena leaders took a stand not to accept Eknath Shinde's proposal. Shiv Sena has started taking precautions to keep the MLAs together.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. However, Shiv Sena has claimed that there are 33 MLAs in Mumbai. Besides, some other MLAs have been contacted. These MLAs have been deceived and taken to Surat. They want to come back. But in Gujarat, the BJP has trapped them. Soon those MLAs will come to Mumbai. The lives of some MLAs are in danger. The MLA's family has lodged a complaint with the police. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has expressed confidence that Mumbai Police will bring back these MLAs safely.

On the other hand, Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Phatak have left for Surat to try to appease Eknath Shinde. Therefore, Shiv Sena party chief has taken special precautions to crush Eknath Shinde's revolt. Besides, all Shiv Sainiks have been ordered to gather outside Shiv Sena Bhavan at 4 pm. Therefore, Eknath Shinde's innings was ruined Efforts are being made by Shiv Sena.

Talks between BJP leader and Eknath Shinde are currently underway in Surat. Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis will also reach here in some time. Therefore, it is seen that there will be political upheaval in the state. Eknath Shinde was sacked from the post of group leader. Ajay Chaudhary has been given the responsibility in place of Shinde. But now Eknath Shinde and his supporters will resign by evening, according to reliable sources.