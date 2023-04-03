Uddhav Thackeray targets BJP says opposition leaders are being harassed, raided and arrested

Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray hit out at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) accusing it of harassing, raiding and arresting the opposition leaders. Addressing a rally in Sambhaji Nagar on Sunday he also alleged that the BJP took corrupt people from opposition parties to their party.

If something is said to PM Modi, then OBC is insulted. The PM said that efforts are being made to malign his image, then what about our image? Opposition leaders are being harassed, raided and arrested. BJP took corrupt people from opposition parties to their party, said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray.

Group clashes took place in Sambhaji Nagar on Ram Navami. A mob of more than 500 people allegedly attacked policemen on March 29, the night after some youths clashed with each other. The incident, which lasted about an hour, took place in the Kiradpura locality, which is home to a famous Ram temple.