Uddhav Thackeray thanked rebels in press conference

After the storm created in the Shiv Sena due to the mutiny of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his supportive MLAs, party chief Uddhav Thackeray held a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan today and publicly presented his position. At this time, Uddhav Thackeray, while explaining the future of Shiv Sena, also thanked rebels.

"Those who rebelled are still loving me and Aditya. They still love me. They respect the Thackeray family. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for that," Thackeray said, joining hands and thanking the rebels. But when my family was criticized in vulgar language, none of them spoke. Uddhav Thackeray slammed the rebels.

"Those who have remained silent till today have gone there and started talking. You are sitting on the knees of those who have criticized the Thackeray family in perverted language. So is your love real or fake? Thackeray asked.

"No one can ever take away the Shiv Sena's bow and arrow. When the party has one MLA and he leaves the party, does the party end? Therefore, whether it is 1 MLA, 5 or 50 MLAs, the party does not end after leaving the MLA. I believe in the God of justice. The whole country is keeping an eye on the July 11 hearing. In my opinion, the July 11 hearing will not be about the Shiv Sena, but about the future of democracy ", said Uddhav Thackeray.

"The bow belongs to the Shiv Sena and no one can take it away. Even though the bow is an election symbol, people also notice the symbols of the people who took it. People vote by looking at people. So what I said does not mean think of a new symbol. No one can ever take it away from Shiv Sena ", said Uddhav Thackeray.