Uddhav Thackeray To Deal A Blow To BJP In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Likely To Snatch 6-8 Corporators

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Shiv Sena (UBT) secured 9 seats, placing them second in the state. Now, they are gearing up for the Assembly elections. Although their candidate lost in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Uddhav Thackeray is preparing to deliver a significant blow to the BJP. Reports suggest that 6 to 8 BJP corporators and officials are on the verge of joining Thackeray Sena, a move considered a major setback for Minister Atul Save.

In this year's Lok Sabha elections, Shinde Sena's Sandipan Bhumre won from Sambhajinagar, marking the only success for the Mahayuti in Marathwada. However, BJP is now facing potential setbacks in the same region. Dissatisfied leaders and officials are questioning, "Are we supposed to work only for Shinde Sena in the district?"

Public sentiment seems to favour supporting Thackeray and joining the 'original' Shiv Sena. BJP leader Raju Shinde stated, "We are making this decision because people believe in supporting Thackeray to address public issues." In 2019, Raju Shinde ran as an independent candidate from Aurangabad West, securing 43,347 votes, while Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shirsat won. Shirsat, now with Shinde Sena, has consistently criticised Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray is poised to not only attract BJP corporators but also deal a significant blow to Shinde Sena. BJP leaders, who felt unacknowledged for their support in the recent elections, express frustration, "We've been preparing for the Lok Sabha elections for the past two to two-and-a-half years, but the Sambhajinagar seat was allocated to Shinde Sena. Are we only supposed to work for Shinde Sena?"

On the 7th, 6 to 8 BJP corporators and officials, including the Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee Chairman, are expected to join Thackeray Sena. This strategic move aims to weaken BJP and corner Shinde Sena's MLA, Sanjay Shirsat. There is speculation that Raju Shinde, who garnered over 40,000 votes against Shirsat in the last election as an independent, may be fielded as a candidate against him. Discontent among BJP leaders is evident as Shirsat is often absent from his constituency, spending most of his time in Mumbai.